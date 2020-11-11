Sons of The James: Everlasting

From the upcoming 12-track album by Sons of The James—composed of singer-songwriter Rob Milton and producer and multi-instrumentalist DJ Harrison (aka Devonne Harris)—”Everlasting” has a big ’90s R&B, neo-soul and Soulquarians vibe. Jazzy cymbals, twinkling keys and exquisite vocals come together to form a lush, alluring tune. According to the duo, the album (also called Everlasting) draws inspiration from Richmond, VA and fans of Richmond-born D’Angelo might hear some pleasing similarities.