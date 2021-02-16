Steady Holiday: Sunny In The Making

“Sunny In The Making,” the second track from Take The Corners Slowly by Steady Holiday (aka Dre Babinski), brims with optimism. Soaring synths and an empowering chorus carry the song, while the Isaac Ravishankara-directed video depicts Babinski in a wig, twirling her arms for a TikTok until she decides to dance on her own, out of the audience’s view. It’s “about embracing uncertainty, relinquishing what can’t be controlled, appreciating moments as they happen. And if we don’t get that far, it’s also about celebrating the attempt to,” Babinski says of the release.