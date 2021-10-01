Studio Drift’s Mesmerizing, Multi-Sensory Fragile Future Exhibition

From a cage of swirling seeds of light to a nearby 17,000-square-foot room filled with levitating concrete blocks, the Fragile Future exhibition at NYC’s The Shed demonstrates the captivating capabilities of Amsterdam-based Studio Drift. Multiple mesmerizing and interconnected installations compose the solo exhibit, which questions materiality, the built environment and our relationship to the natural world. Presented by Superblue, and featuring contributions by recording and visual artist Anohni, the experience is a transportive one. Read more about the show at See Great Art.

Image of “DRIFT” drifter performance (2021), performed with a soundtrack by Anohni as part of DRIFT: Fragile Future, The Shed, New York, 29 September through 19 December 2021, by Dario Lasagni, courtesy of The Shed