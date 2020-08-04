Support Struggling Music Venues Across the US with the “Bring Music Home” Initiative

According to a recent survey conducted by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), roughly 90% of independent music venue owners across the US predict that they will have to close permanently because of revenue lost during the pandemic. Bring Music Home (BMH) wants to prevent that. A photographic and philanthropic endeavor, BMH was conceptualized by Amber Mundinger, Tamara Deike and Kevin W Condon to document the state of the industry to help protect it moving forward. The founders partnered with roughly 60 local photographers and producers across 30 cities to capture images of 200+ music venues, their owners and employees. Each shoot adhered to the CDC guidelines of its city. Photos roll out on the BMH website and Instagram—with a book that includes the story behind each released down the line, to benefit NIVA. BMH also tapped Fine Southern Gentlemen and several local artists to create limited edition posters for all 30 cities, with all proceeds going directly to NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund now. See more at the Bring Music Home website.

Image courtesy of Kevin W Condon