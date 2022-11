Tanukichan—the music project from Bay Area singer-songwriter Hannah van Loon—returns with their first new offering since the 2018 debut album, Sundays. “Make Believe” is a shoegaze-leaning ode to not believing in anything, and it opens with crisp drums before erupting into fuzzy production and van Loon’s dreamy vocals. The track is made with frequent collaborator Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) and is accompanied by a hazy and distorted music video.