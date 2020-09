With a dash of disco and a dollop of psychedelia, Temples’ latest single “Paraphernalia” swirls together a mass of sonic influences into a danceable return track. Sean Ono Lennon produced the tune, which was initially recorded as a demo for (but not included on) the British psych-rock outfit’s 2019 LP, Hot Motion. Amidst the kaleidoscopic instrumentals, the lyrics question our ability to make real connections in the digital age of distraction.