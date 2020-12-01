Texas + Wu-Tang Clan: Hi

Wu-Tang Clan once again joins forces with iconic Scottish pop band Texas for “Hi,” a track that comes decades after their first collaboration—a remix of the 1997 mega-hit “Say What You Want” and an ensuing 1998 live performance featuring Method Man. RZA and Ghostface Killah appear alongside Texas vocalist Sharleen Spiteri on this enrapturing track—the first new music from both collaborators in three years. Fenn O’Meally video directed the official music video, which stars British actor Kadeem Ramsay.