The Armory Show’s 2020 Large-Scale Platform Program

Placed throughout NYC‘s Pier 90 and Pier 94, the large-scale works and installations that comprise The Armory Show‘s Platform program do more than honor this year’s theme of “Brutal Truths.” The art pieces—drawn from seven artists/artist duos—whip their viewers into an immediate sociopolitical discourse and they do so with humor. Curated by Anne Ellegood, the Executive Director of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, this division of the art fair’s 26th iteration aims to challenge viewers with ideas that exceed their already larger-than-life size. And despite the fact that not all of them are new, they all critique (and encourage laughter at) our current state of affairs.

Ellegood selects works—that include painting, sculpture, wall murals and video—from both emerging and established artists. In Pier 94’s Town Square (a coveted spot each year), Edward and Nancy Kienholz’s “The Caddy Court” (1986-87) epitomizes the power of satire in Platform. For the work, the artists populate the interior of a 1978 Cadillac with a cabinet of curiosities. It references the Supreme Court, which began as a traveling circuit and faces its most important years now. Maccarone West presents the work of Trulee Hall. Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg appear courtesy of Tanya Bonakdar Gallery. In fact, every piece is a highlight and affirms an artist’s right to use their work to speak out.

The Armory Show runs 5-8 March within Piers 90 and 94. In addition to the Platform program, Pier 90 will feature curator-led projects and initiatives. Pier 94 will host the show’s longstanding Galleries section, as well as the Presents section, which shows works recent works from galleries no more than 10 years old.

Hero image of Truly Hall’s “Eves’ Mime Menage” (2019) courtesy of Coley Brown