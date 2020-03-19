The Avalanches feat. Rivers Cuomo + Pink Siifu: Running Red Lights

Dedicated to David Berman, “Running Red Lights” by The Avalanches features vocals by Rivers Cuomo and rapper Pink Siifu, who delicately recites Berman’s lyrics from the Purple Mountains song “Darkness and Cold.” The upbeat track glitters amidst moments of melancholy and poignancy. The Avalanches’ Ben Chater says the song reflects “the way life is so beautiful and overwhelming and heartbreaking all at the same time.” Directed by Greg Brunkalla, the gorgeous video stars Erik Cavanaugh dancing down the street at night. Considering 16 years passed between The Avalanches 2000 debut Since I Left You and their second album Wildflower, the fact that the Australian band is poised to release their third album this year is an unexpected delight.