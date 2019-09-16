The Cars: You Might Think

Ric Ocasek, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and frontman for iconic New Wave band The Cars, has passed away. The pioneering act—which also included Benjamin Orr, Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes and David Robinson—was founded in Boston circa 1976. They garnered commercial attention and critical praise over the next decade, satisfying a range of listeners with their complex, polished pop tunes. Ocasek also had a successful solo career as a singer, songwriter, and musician, with his debut Beatitude a more experimental take on New Wave pop-rock. He also produced albums for a diverse bunch of artists, from Bad Brains to Weezer. “You Might Think,” from The Cars’ fifth studio album Heartbeat City was written and sung by Ocasek, a man who helped pioneer the New Wave genre. He leaves behind a glorious and significant legacy.