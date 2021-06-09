The Felice Brothers: Jazz On The Autobahn

A second release from The Felice Brothers’ forthcoming From Dreams To Dust album (out 17 September via Yep Roc Records), “Jazz On The Autobahn” finds the band at their finest, from engrossing narrative lyricism to vibrant alt-folk sonic stylings. The track is accompanied by a stop-motion music video, painted and put together by band member Ian Felice. He explains in a statement, “This song is a story about two people on the run. They’ve left behind their entire lives in search of something but are haunted by a feeling of looming catastrophe. They are both using each other as a means of escape.” That urgency surges through the track.