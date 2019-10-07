The First Women-Only Spacewalk Will Happen After All

Initially cancelled because NASA didn’t have spacesuits for two women (Christina Koch and Anne McClain) who happen to be the same size, the women-only spacewalk—initially scheduled for March—will now take place on 21 October. Jessica Meir (replacing McClain) and Christina Koch (in space until February) will be tasked with installing lithium-ion batteries during their mission. On this being the first walk to be performed by two women, “It’s just normal,” Meir says to the New York Times. “We’re part of the team.” Read more there.

