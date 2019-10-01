The Japanese House: Something Has to Change

The Japanese House’s newest release “Something Has to Change” delivers those same four words over and over, seemingly to convince listeners and perhaps singer Amber Bain herself. Backed by an upbeat instrumental, the song is a dreamy chill-pop tune from Bain and her band—who appear for the first time together in the music video directed by photographer Nadira Amrani. The track will appear on The Japanese House’s forthcoming EP of the same title, due out in November.