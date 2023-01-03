The Pointer Sisters: Dare Me

Anita Pointer, a founding member of beloved girl group The Pointer Sisters, has passed away at 74 years old. Formed in Oakland under the name “Pointers, a Pair” in 1969 by sisters June and Bonnie Pointer, the band coalesced into a trio when Anita joined. They released their debut self-titled album in 1973, but it was in during the ’80s that The Pointer Sisters found their greatest success with enduring tracks like “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love).” Written by Nashville-based songwriters Sam Lorber and Dave Innis, synthpop bop “Dare Me” was written with the trio in mind and the video features the sisters dressed in drag at a boxing gym. The buoyant, energetic and playful song embodies the group’s vibe and the legacy they have left behind.