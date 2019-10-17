This Brainless Blob Can Solve Puzzles, Sleep and More

Officially on display at the Paris Zoo from 19 October, this unicellular organism will be the first-ever “brainless blob” to be showcased in a zoo. Despite not having a brain, the mass can complete a bevy of tasks from improvising music to maneuvering through a maze, remembering which food it likes best, and crossing a bridge covered in a hazardous chemical. While it’s new for visitors to marvel at the blob, scientists have been studying the Physarum polycephalum—particularly how it grows (sometimes to multiple feet wide)—since the ’60s. Read more at Vice.

