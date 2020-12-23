Compose Your Own “Blob Opera” with Google Arts + Culture

The latest interactive offering from Google Arts & Culture, this time in conjunction with artist David Li, Blob Opera allows users—with the help of machine learning—to string together a song from a quartet of operatic colorful blobs. No musical training is necessary to bring the bass, mezzo-soprano, soprano and tenor blobs together—users simply select one (and access its corresponding vocal range) and pull forward and backward or up and down to change vowel sounds and pitch. Machine learning adjusts the harmonies. Read more at CNET and compose your own at Google Arts & Culture.

Screenshot from Google Arts & Culture