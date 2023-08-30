Link Culture Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s Collaborative Exhibit at Tin Man Art, “The Crow Flies Part One” Via Artnet link opens in a new window Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood, Somewhere You’ll Be There (2021–23). Photo courtesy of Tin Man Art.

A series of otherworldly, large-scale collaborative paintings by Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and artist Stanley Donwood will debut in the exhibition The Crow Flies Part One at London’s Tin Man Art gallery this September. Yorke and Donwood met when they were art students and first collaborated in 1994, when the latter produced the album cover art for Radiohead’s third EP, My Iron Lung. Donwood has since made all of Radiohead’s album art. For the pieces in the forthcoming exhibit, both artists worked side by side, at the same time, on the same vellum (or calfskin) canvas. Haunting, abstract forms couple with intricate line work—yielding unexpected and extraordinary compositions. Tin Man Art will host part two of the exhibition toward the end of 2023.

