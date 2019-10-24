Fela Kuti + Roy Ayers: 2000 Blacks Got To Be Free (Edit)

Originally released in 1980 but taken out of print in 1989, “2000 Blacks Got To Be Free” first appeared on Music of Many Colors, a collaborative record between Fela Kuti and Roy Ayers. The two toured together, and sought to put a capstone on the experience with this release. Mixing Ayers’ vocals and Kuti’s prowess as a producer, a reissue of the track surprised fans of both artists when it was officially released on Record Store Day earlier this year. Those that purchased a copy have enjoyed it for months, but it hit streaming platforms last week.