Tkay Maidza’s upbeat “24k” appears on the Australian artist’s newest EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2. An electronic, infectious house tune, it comes accompanied by a Nicholas Muecke-directed video that matches Maidza’s energy, pairing dimly lit dance scenes in boxing rings with fisheye lensed performances in warehouses. The third installment of her Last Year Was Weird series is due next year.