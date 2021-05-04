Two Observation Towers Link Iceland’s Tectonic Plates in 00group’s Monumental Proposal

Shanghai-based studio 00group’s concept for a new Icelandic monument, which they call “Anchor of the Plates,” bridges two tectonic plates on a site that overlooks a seismic fissure called Vogagjá. The monument is composed of two curving observation towers (one with a visitors center) bound by an adjustable rope bridge. A harmonious vision, the poetic swoop of the design lends functional value and offers numerous metaphoric interpretations. Read more about the proposal and see more photos at designboom.

Image courtesy of 00group