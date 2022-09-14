Uji feat. Nyaruach: QuemaQuema

Argentinian ethnomusicologist and electronic music producer Uji returns with “QuemaQuema,” an enthralling track featuring a kinetic beat and bold vocals by South Sudanese recording artist Nyaruach. The single is set to appear on Uji’s forthcoming album, TIMEBEING (out 21 October). Corresponding with the song’s release is one stark yet sensational segment of director Jazmin Calcarami’s eight-part visual treatment for Uji’s LP; it’s an intimate, powerful and utterly tantalizing battle through dance.