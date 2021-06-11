Nintendo Museum to Open in Former Playing Card Factory

Kyoto’s defunct Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant will host the Japanese video game company’s forthcoming museum, tentatively named Nintendo Gallery. The site, constructed in 1969, used to produce playing cards and Hanafuda (a traditional card game, referred to as “the battle of the flowers”). The company—whose hardware includes Game Boy, Wii and Switch, and whose games range from Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong and Legend of Zelda to Pokémon and Animal Crossing—will open the museum in 2024 to showcase their historic entertainment systems alongside developmental exhibits and immersive experiences (a programming mission quite different than the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan). They also intend to highlight the brand’s “philosophy with the public.” Read more at Artnews.

Image courtesy of Nintendo