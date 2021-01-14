Visionist: The Fold

South London recording artist Visionist’s “The Fold” hails from the experimental producer and vocalist’s forthcoming third album, A Call To Arms (due out 5 March). The track’s instrumental soundscape buoys lyrics stretched and saturated with emotion. Visionist (aka Louis Carnell) brought in Haley Fohr of Circuit Des Yeux for additional vocals, as well as improvisational pianist Matthew Bourne for keys. The accompanying video lives within the world of artist Jonathan Schipper’s installation “Cubicle” from Rice University Art Gallery in 2016. It lends even more emotional weight to the artistry.

Image courtesy of Visionist and Peter De Potter