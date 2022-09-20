Weyes Blood: It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) is set to follow up 2019’s critically acclaimed Titanic Rising with the new 10-track release And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (out 18 November). It’s the second LP in a trilogy from the singer-songwriter. From it comes the lead single, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” a sprawling, orchestral rumination on loneliness, instability and interconnectedness. Mary Lattimore’s lush harp arrangement and Mering’s warm vocal delivery lend the six-minute track a halo of optimism.