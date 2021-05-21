Zella Day: Dance For Love

LA-based recording artist Zella Day releases her second track of 2021, “Dance For Love,” a celebratory ode to Roy Orbison. Produced by Jay Joyce, the track soars on Day’s passionate vocals and an array of sonic accompaniment that includes dazzling keys and guitar, as well as drums by Autolux’s Carla Azar and thumping bass by Cage The Elephant’s Daniel Tichenor. It’s a bright dance-floor-ready track and a sharp contrast to the reserved beauty of Day’s previous release this year, “Holocene,” an exquisite duet with Weyes Blood.

Image by Elizaveta Porodina