Yelle: Je T’aime Encore

“It’s a love letter to our country France,” dance-pop duo Yelle (Julie Budet and Jean-François Perrier) explain of their new single, “Je T’aime Encore,” the first release from their fourth studio album, expected in September. The love letter, of course, is a complicated one—writhing atop danceable but classical French pop chords and a syncopated beat. The intimate, transfixing music video (directed by fashion documentary filmmaker Loïc Prigent) finds Budet in a chair being styled Charlie Le Mindu and requires viewer attention to the very last second.