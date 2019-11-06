Yorkston/Thorne/Khan: Westlin’ Winds

From the forthcoming album Navarasa : Nine Emotions, out 24 January 2020, the track “Westlin’ Winds” again unites Scottish folk guitarist James Yorkston, English jazz double-bassist Jon Thorne, and Indian sarangi-player Suhail Yusuf Khan. Almost 10 minutes in length, the song weaves together captivating string instrumentation with empowered vocals in Purbi (a dialect of old Hindi) that at-times call upon the work of beloved poet Robert Burns. As each track on the album embodies one of nine emotions, “Westlin’ Winds” represents abdutha, or an amalgamation of surprise and wonder.