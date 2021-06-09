New from LA-based, Japanese-Dutch artist Yumi Nu, “Pots and Pans” exudes a breezy, dreamy and summery vibe—despite its subject being the demise of a relationship and the rebuilding that comes next. The singer-songwriter and model says on Instagram, “After long relationships end, sometimes that means rekindling old friendships, getting a new apartment (new kitchenware) and starting fresh.” This theme follows through to the artwork by Jiyoon Cha and visualizer by Kohana Wilson. Nu continues, “I thought it would be cool to make the song artwork in the style of a furniture assembly guide except the piece to build is me and these are the parts I would need.”