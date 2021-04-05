Zo! + Tall Black Guy feat. Phonte, Darien Brockington + Muhsinah: Hold My Hand

Musicians and producers Zo! (aka Lorenzo Ferguson) and Tall Black Guy (aka Terrel Wallace) joined forces for the recently released Abstractions and from it comes the breezy “Hold My Hand.” The duo is responsible for all production and instrumentation, while the honeyed vocals come courtesy of Muhsinah, Darien Brockington and Phonte. The song feels free-flowing, but the crisp, polished production provides a perfect balance. A daydreamy track from an overall satisfying album.