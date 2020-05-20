100,000 Watches in Basel’s Swiss Watch Treasure House Concept

With the cancellation of both this and next year’s Baselworld watch and jewelry fair, the Swiss city from which it takes its name must reevaluate its relationship to the luxury industry. Proposed on the PlanBasel platform, the Swiss Watch Treasure House concept offers an exciting opportunity for Basel to continue to be a “hotspot of the watch community.” The proposal includes an in-house safe with over 100,000 watches, artist-designed exhibition rooms and workshops (some of which featuring augmented reality). Though a bit fantastical, there’s genuine merit to the many of the ideas within. Read more about it at A Blog to Watch.

Via ablogtowatch.com Posted on