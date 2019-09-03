Photographer + Filmmaker Joseph DiGiovanna’s 30-Year Time-Lapse of NYC

Four years—and some four million photos—into a project of epic proportions, New Jersey-based photographer and filmmaker Joseph DiGiovanna aims to capture NYC’s skyline under transformation. To showcase developments along the way, DiGiovanna has set up an Instagram account, but the long-term goal is a website—with a scrolling timeline— that features the entirety of his capture. There are many technical challenges—most specifically maintaining and storing his photographs, as DiGiovanna’s camera snags one picture every 30 seconds. It’s all slated to end in 2045. Read more about it all at Digital Trends.

