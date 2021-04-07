ABIBOO’s Cliff-Face Concept City for Mars

Designed for the non-profit Mars Society, architecture studio ABIBOO’s Nüwa concept city represents a permanent, self-sufficient settlement built into a cliff face on the Red Planet. ABIBOO believes the vertical habitat could be built in 2054, using Martian materials and house 250,000 people. The studio worked with the with scientific group SONet to address several technical details. Nüwa, which ABIBOO refers to as the “future capital of Mars,” would incorporate interconnected underground tunnels that jut out from the cliff to allow for natural light, hydroponic systems for food production and solar power systems for electricity. See more imaginative renderings at Dezeen, where ABIBOO founder Alfredo Munoz outlines the firm’s vision.

Image courtesy of ABIBOO