Architectural Storyteller Olalekan Jeyifous’ Vision for Afrofuturist Brooklyn

From aeroponics and cooperative farms to rainwater harvesting and freshwater marshes, Brooklyn-based visual artist Olalekan Jeyifous’ vision for his neighborhood of the last 20 years, Crown Heights, incorporates eco- and agro-futurism, while embracing Afrofuturism, too. The artist refers to his sci-fi concept as “implausible architecture,” but relishes in the opportunity to tell a utopian tale with his art. Jeyifous was slated to exhibit at this year’s Venice Biennale and within MoMA’s Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America exhibition, both of which have been postponed until 2021. Read more about the artist’s work in a new interview at Curbed.

