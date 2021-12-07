Artist Shantell Martin Transforms Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda Sofa for B&B Italia

An icon of furniture design, Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda couch—first imagined in 1970 and reintroduced by B&B Italia in 2020—became a canvas for beloved artist Shantell Martin during Miami Art Week 2021. Martin brought her signature whimsical drawing style to an iteration of the sofa with white fabric during a live event, dressing the rounded design in stream of conscious illustration. Guests to the Italian luxury brand’s Miami’s Design District flagship will be able to view Martin’s work—and lounge on it—now through 3 January 2022. Read more about Martin’s connection to the couch at Vogue.

Image courtesy of B&B Italia