Beijing’s Zaha Hadid-Designed Airport

Officially open as of last week, the Daxing International Airport (PKX) in Beijing was conceptualized by the late Zaha Hadid to accommodate an incredible number of passengers and to allow natural light to permeate every corner—the honeycomb-style ceiling making this possible. The $11.5 billion project began in 2014 and will see 45 million passengers pass through annually (100 million by 2025). And while Hadid and Patrik Schumacher (of Zaha Hadid Architects) worked with Chinese designers and construction companies to complete the project, this project is uniquely of the late architect’s canon. See more at Afar.

Via afar.com Posted on