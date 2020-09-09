Cannabis Beverage Brand Introduces Rolling Paper Straws

Recently launched Canadian brand Truss Beverages (a collaborative venture from HEXO and Molson Coors) produces a range of THC-infused drinks, along with an apt and playful accompaniment: a pack of rollable paper straws. Taking notes from traditional joint-toking, but tweaking the ritual for contemporary cannabis consumption, each pack opens up to reveal “a dowel for straw-rolling” and instructions. The straws are made from coated polyart paper and feature a food-safe adhesive strip. The brand sells several different beverages, each with a different flavor and potency. Read more at Dieline.

Image courtesy of Truss