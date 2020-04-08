Carapate’s Cozy New Design-Forward Campers

New French camper brand Carapate has released its first two editions: the eponymous Carapate and its counterpart, the Carriole. Using natural wood elements throughout the 65-square-foot campers, designers Fabien Denis and Jean-Marie Reymond invoked a sense of openness, and touted a connection with the natural world. Clever compartments provide inhabitants with the option to use the kitchen outside the confines of the camper. The whimsical campers start at $12,500 and can be towed by most cars. Read more at Dwell.

Via dwell.com Posted on