Chicago Architecture Biennial Addresses Surveillance, Segregation and More

The third edition of North America’s largest contemporary art, design and architecture survey, this year’s Chicago Architecture Biennial focuses on the theme of “….And Other Such Stories.” In congregating around this topic, the platform—and its curator Yesomi Umolu—has placed the biennial in conversations surrounding social justice, segregation, surveillance, land rights, gun violence and more. Architecture has long impacted political, personal and environmental issues, and the biennial explores this through many powerful lenses. Read more about this iteration (which will run through 5 January 2020) and its depth at CNN.

