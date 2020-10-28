Collective Horology + H. Moser & Cie’s Pioneer Center Seconds Rotating Bezel C.02

Scroll down to see more content

To glance upon independent Swiss watch manufacturer H. Moser & Cie‘s special edition Pioneer Center Seconds Rotating Bezel C.02, designed with US-based collector group Collective Horology, is to become transfixed by its vibrant green fumé dial. Those familiar with Moser understand the power of their shimmering dials—and the metaphoric electricity they exude. The special edition’s textured green palette with griffé (or high satin) finish is unique to the collaboration and even takes on the name Collective Green. This watch, however, is more than its dial. In fact, it’s the first time Moser has produced a bi-directional, rotating travel bezel.

Crafted from stainless steel and curved sapphire crystal, with a diameter of 42.8mm, the watch is powered by the horlogerie brand’s HMC 200 automatic caliber movement. An exposed caseback offers a window into this movement and all its nuanced components (our favorite being the engraved oscillating weight). To emphasize travel functionality, the brand also utilized the bright ceramic-based material Globolight within the hands and for the hour markers. This causes all of these features to pop from the dial.

“We wanted to create a rarefied travel watch,” Collective Horology co-founder Asher Rapkin explains in a statement. “A functional tool crafted by an independent watchmaker that fundamentally filled the gaps—the missing link—between the [brand’s] Streamliner and the Pioneer models.” This particular green nods to the Pioneer model’s Cosmic Green while the griffé decoration draws inspiration from this year’s impressive Streamliner release.

H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Center Seconds Rotating Bezel C.02 for Collective is available, on a kudu leather strap with an optional steel bezel, to members only. Membership for Collective Horology is once again open.

Images by David Graver