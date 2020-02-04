Fashion + Furniture at Timo Weiland’s New York Men’s Day Presentation

Inside menswear brand Timo Weiland‘s New York Men’s Day presentation (an unofficial kicking off of NYFW), more than models were dressed for the occasion. The room itself captured attention for its exquisite assembling of tonal furniture alongside sculpture and objects. A comprehensive vision, the room’s various components came together to represent the future of the brand, as well as the direction of founder and creative director Timo Weiland, and designers Alan Eckstein and Donna Kang. This collective of design talent cast a colorful, lasting message: they want you to keep what they’re making for a very long time.

“The furniture and clothing go together,” Eckstein shares with us. Several custom pieces and vintage finds represent a collaboration between Eckstein’s interior design firm, Somerset Studios, and photographer Clement Pascal. “The furniture is about classic style with a twist,” Eckstein continues, “which is what our brand [Timo Weiland] has always been. The furniture is well-made and substantial. You don’t trade it in. You keep it for life. That’s really how we feel about the collection, too. The collection is about having this suit in your closet for 20 years and busting it out whenever you want and feeling good about it. It’s about having a piece in your wardrobe and having a piece in your living room.”

Observing the colors they’ve presented, he says, “It’s for when you feel mint green or pale pink, too.” Weiland adds that these colors can be considered neutrals. “These might not be everyone’s neutrals, but they are for us. This is our take on every day.” There’s a vitality to this—to the idea of a pale pink or light yellow pant and jacket being an everyday garment, instead of something more common. Further, the brand complements their color choices with exceptional fits and tailorings. It’s the small but nuanced tweaks that set them apart, now more so than ever.

“It’s really where we’ve pivoted into—relaxed, modern tailoring,” Weiland adds. “This looks like a lot of occasion dressing but it is still casual enough to go from day to night. The blazer can be worn with a T-shirt or nothing at all. The cut of it is versatile in that way. All of the colors flow together. They can be mixed and matched. You can wear a double-breasted pale pink blazer with brown pants.”

Perhaps that’s what led to the collection’s title, Fall Transition. The brand no longer intends to adhere to style restrictions, and with the support of GROUPE (the Bowery-based design, production and retail platform), they can in fact commit to goals greater than expanding sales.

Images by Meghan Marin