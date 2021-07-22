Herman Miller + Knoll To Become MillerKnoll With Merger

Iconic furniture manufacturers (and historic competitors) Herman Miller and Knoll are set to merge into a powerhouse design entity named MillerKnoll. The deal, valued at approximately $1.8 billion, will attempt to reimagine “collaboration, culture and focused work, while supporting a growing remote employee base,” according to Andi Owen, president and CEO of Herman Miller. Over the years, both brands have become renowned for their “premier designs emblematic of midcentury modernism,” according to Surface. Read more about the merger there.

Image courtesy of Surface