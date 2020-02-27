Herman Miller and Logitech G Collaborate on Gaming Furniture

Herman Miller might be best known for producing the acclaimed designs of Charles and Ray Eames (among many others), but the company continues to bring its skilled eye into new—and unexpected—spaces. Through a partnership with Logitech G, Herman Miller will produce seating for esports and gaming scenarios, fusing feedback from athletes and gamers with research done in tandem by the two parties. “We’re excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G’s excellence in technology and innovation,” Herman Miller’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Straker, explains. Read more at Engadget.

Via engadget.com Posted on