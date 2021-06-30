LEGO’s First Brick Made From Recycled Plastic

After 250 variations, produced by a team of 150 engineers and designers over three years, LEGO announced their first-ever prototype brick made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. LEGO will continue to test the recycled PET product for strength and safety; thus, a production brick should not be expected for at least another year. But, as LEGO shared on Instagram (with an image of the brick), this is already “a big step towards our commitment to make all our products from sustainable sources by 2030.” Read more about the development process at Apartment Therapy.

Image courtesy of LEGO