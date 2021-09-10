Lolita Gomez + Blanca Algarra Sanchez Reimagine A Clockwork Orange’s Korova Milk Bar

Within the multi-installation Alcova exhibition this Milan Design Week, Lolita Gomez and Blanca Algarra Sanchez (students from Geneva’s HEAD design school) have twisted the dystopian iconography of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange into a real-life milk bar that guests can sit at. From nipple cups to udder-like siphons, the students’ vision channels the explicit forms and dazzling energy of the film’s original. “We decided to do something a little more sensual and organic,” Gomez tells Dezeen. See more images of the titillating exhibit there.

Image courtesy of Lolita Gomez and Blanca Algarra Sanchez