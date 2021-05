The free, open-to-the-public Marimekko Summer Market will commence Friday 21 May on the interactive website marimekko.party. Designed to mimic the spirit of a Finnish summer market, the virtual event—which celebrates the fashion and design brand’s 70th anniversary—will include music, activities and the opportunity to “virtually try on looks from Marimekko’s spring-summer collection,” according to WWD. Read more about the inclusive festivities there.

Image courtesy of Marimekko