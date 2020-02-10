Marvin’s Innovations For Improved Natural Light and Air Access

Relying on its long-standing history as one of the home and interiors market’s most reliable brands, Marvin is introducing two innovative new products at 2020 International Builders’ Show that reference their abilities, but also test their potential. Skycove is a prefab, pop-out window-box designed to expand interior square footage and seating, while Awaken is a smart skylight that can dim natural sunlight, purify incoming air and close automatically when it identifies rainfall. Each requires little assembly aside from installation, and emphasize interior design’s ability to influence overall wellbeing—especially our connection to the outdoors, natural light and air quality. Read more at Markets Insider.

Via markets.businessinsider.com Posted on