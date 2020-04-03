How Museums Protect and Highlight Artworks

Plenty of design decisions and details in museums (from glass display cases to pedestals, lighting and flippable panels) keep artworks and artifacts safe, but also highlight each piece for viewers without distracting them. With help from Goppion (a leading provider of museum cases), Lilly Cao for ArchDaily explains the many factors taken into consideration when displaying art. From conservation to interaction, there are minute details that the average museum-goer would never notice. Read about it at ArchDaily.

