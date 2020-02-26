NASA’s Public Design Challenge For Venus Exploration

Supported by an internal grant, a new creative challenge posed by NASA asks the general public to submit ideas for an “innovative obstacle avoidance sensor” that will be featured on a future Venus Rover Concept. The planet’s notoriously rough surface will prove quite difficult to maneuver around and weather and pressure conditions are extreme. Officially titled “Exploring Hell: Avoiding Obstacles on a Clockwork Rover,” the prompt requires that all innovations be powered by an energy source other than electronics, since the planet’s surface clocks in at 840° Fahrenheit and all electronic systems fail just above 200° Fahrenheit. The first-place winner will receive $15,000 and the title of, though perhaps unofficially, NASA engineer. Read more at NASA.

