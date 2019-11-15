Photo Essay: A Night in Maserati’s Modena Factory

This week Maserati shuttered their 80-year-old factory in Modena, ending production of the iconic GranTurismo family of cars. It’s not a permanent closure; the space will be refurbished and retooled to prepare for their newest—yet to be named or shown—super-sports car. But before closing the modest production line where 12 cars are hand built each day, the brand decided to throw a dinner party. On the production line. For 100 guests. Catered by arguably the best chef in the world, Massimo Botura.

A tour of the space was followed by a bit of storytelling from Ermanno Cozza, who has been with Maserati for over 60 years. Later, the new CEO (and Nike veteran), Davide Grasso welcomed guests and spoke with enthusiasm about taking the brand in to the future. This dialogue of past and future continued at the dinner table which itself was symbolic: one side designed with classic materials, chairs and settings; and the other side a modern counterpoint.

Bottura’s Franceschetta58 menu featured timeless working-class favorites exceptionally prepared, especially given the number of guests. An Emilia mini burger was followed by pasta and beans. As if that wasn’t filling enough, a hearty bowl of Modenese tortellini with parmeggiano reggiano sauce pushed us over the top while bringing a tear to our eye—it was so delicious. While the rest of us rolled ourselves out of the factory at the close of the evening, three special guests were invited to sleep over in custom-designed temporary bedrooms.

The next morning, we were fortunate to be invited for an intimate breakfast with the sleepover guests and Botura. Hearty delights prepared in the wood oven at his Casa Maria Luigia were presented and eaten with pleasure.

Why is this significant, though? A lavish dinner and a clever sleepover all in a factory? Because the energy we create is left behind in spaces. What better way to help the factory transition from heritage to future than creating a moment filled with passion, talent and love.

