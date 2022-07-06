Richard Mille’s RM UP-01 Ferrari Sets the Record for World’s Thinnest Watch Ever

In the ultra-thin mechanical wristwatch category, every fraction of a millimeter matters—and Richard Mille’s new RM UP-01 Ferrari timepiece is .05mm thinner than the previous record-holder (by Bulgari). The Richard Mille team approached the design of this watch in a different way than other contenders, developing a movement in collaboration with Audemars Piguet Renaud & Papi that’s entirely separate from its the Grade 5 titanium case (whereas others use the case as a movement component). The pioneering luxury brand also incorporated functionality that a Ferrari owner would desire, for example, (in addition to hours, minutes and seconds) it can withstand accelerations of over 5,000 Gs. Read more about the technical innovations behind the watch, which will be limited to 150 pieces (and retail for $1,888,000), at Hodinkee.

Image courtesy of Richard Mille